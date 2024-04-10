Megan Thee Stallion Strips Down To Her Birthday Suit For Magazine Cover

Famous singer Megan Thee Stallion took it all off for the cover of Women’s Health Magazine, showing off every angle of her very fit physique.

Megan Thee Stallion wasn’t shy about peeling off all her clothes and striking a pose. The star’s full interview is now featured in the magazine, giving fans a deep dive into her innermost thoughts and feelings, and it’s safe to say, she’s taking 2024 by storm. The singer’s photo shoot included the cover page, as well as a number of perfectly-posed nude photos within the magazine, and those that want to know what sort of dedicated fitness and diet regime she followed to be in tip-top form, she shared that too.

The cover of the publication showcased Megan Thee Stallion completely in the buff, as she stared right into the camera. She had one thigh expertly crossed over her body, covering her chest and torso, with her long hair cascading down her back.

The star shared some of her images with her 31.8 million followers by posting them to her Instagram page.

Megan Thee Stallion Performing ‘Body’

In one of the photographs, she lay flat on her back on top of large boulders, with her arms crossed over her chest, looking directly up at the sky. Megan Thee Stallion had one leg bent and she used it to push her bodyweight up. The other leg was lifted upward, half bent, and she was — of course — still naked. She gave fans a good look at her butt as she held the position for the perfect camera snap.

The other images were also all nudes, with her thigh concealing her most private parts, and glimpses of her abdomen teased throughout.

One of the photos included the star sitting in water, and all of them demonstrated her dedication to fitness and health.

She told the publication she works out four to five days a week by going to the gym and participating in Pilates classes. She has two trainers and often runs up sand hills at the beach to stay fit. Megan Thee Stallion also uses the StairMaster and elliptical and targets her legs and thighs as part of her ritualistic routines.

“I’m in a space where I feel good mentally, so I want to look as good as I feel,” she told Women’s Health Magazine. (RELATED: Sofia Vergara Says She Keeps A Nude Photo Of Herself In Her Own Closet)

She also admitted to trading in some of her favorite foods for smoothies and drinking water or tequila to ward off the pesky calories found in most other beverages.

The star spoke candidly about her struggles and personal life as part of her extensive interview with the magazine.