‘Please Respect My Decision’: Oregon State’s Damien Martinez Announces He’s Entering Transfer Portal

Damien Martinez … on a mission for checks and championships.

The Oregon State Beavers superstar running back announced Wednesday that he is planning on entering the NCAA transfer portal. Just wrapping up his second season at Oregon State, Martinez will now be moving to a new school.

Last season, Martinez was an absolute star as one of the top running backs in the nation, being named first-team All-Pac-12, ON 3 reported. In total, he put up 1,185 rushing yards and also punched in nine touchdowns. On the receiving end, Martinez also had 126 yards. (RELATED: Washington’s Tybo Rogers Charged With Allegedly Raping Two Women In Seattle: REPORT)

To put into perspective even further how great Martinez was last season, he had six 100-yard rushing games with the Nov. 11 contest against Stanford being his best showing of the campaign. In that matchup, Martinez earned video game numbers rushing for 146 yards and scoring a whopping four touchdowns to lead the Beavers to a blowout victory over the Cardinal.

And this all came after his freshman year where he nearly had another 1,000-yard season, rushing for 982 yards with an impressive rookie feat of seven touchdowns.

Oh yeah … this man is about to get PAID, and has an opportunity to put himself in a position to win a national championship.

The only thing that would worry me if I was a college interested in his services would be his past issues with the law. In the last few months, he’s gotten in trouble with both alcohol and marijuana, and despite how you feel about each substance, his circumstances were illegal, according to ON 3. It was reportedly enough to get him suspended for last season’s bowl game against Notre Dame.

Other than that, though, dude is aces, and any team would be lucky to have him — he’s a beast on the field.