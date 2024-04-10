Police Investigating After Art Gallery Employee Allegedly Hung Up His Own Painting During Secret Mission

A German art gallery reportedly fired an employee for allegedly hanging up his own art in secret.

A 51-year-old man was fired from the Pinakothek der Moderne, a modern art museum that houses some of the world’s most coveted contemporary pieces, including the works of Pablo Picasso, René Magritte, and Salvador Dalí. The freelance artist, whose name was not released, was let go when the gallery noticed the man had allegedly installed one of his own paintings, measuring about 60 by 120 centimeters in size (approximately two feet by four feet). The alleged incident was initially reported by Munich newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung on Monday, and it was suspected the man’s painting was not hung for long.

This month, visitors at Munich’s Pinakothek der Moderne saw something unexpected: the work of a museum employee, apparently hung without permission. https://t.co/vLQCLVYtTY — ARTnews (@artnews) April 9, 2024

The alleged incident occurred shortly after the opening of a new exhibit by performance artist FLATZ, who is famous for allowing spectators to use his naked body as a dartboard, according to CBS News.

The artist, who worked in “technical service” at the gallery and had access to the exhibition rooms during closing hours, told police he hoped the stunt would be his artistic breakthrough, according to Süddeutsche Zeitung.

“The supervisors notice something like this immediately,” the art gallery’s spokesperson told the outlet.

Police are now reportedly investigating the man for property damage, as he is suspected of allegedly drilling two holes in a wall, likely to hang his painting. (RELATED: 200-Year-Old George Washington Painting Thieved From Storage Facility, Police Say)

While many might think the man’s efforts a pathetic stab at artistic fame, others may analyze the man’s actions as a bold statement in the face of the contemporary machine.