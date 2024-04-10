Chiefs Fan Ordered To Pay Over $10 Million For Assaulting Bank Teller During Robbery

A Kansas City Chiefs superfan famously known as “ChiefsAholic,” has been ordered to pay $10.8 million for assaulting a bank teller during a robbery, The Associated Press (AP) reported Tuesday.

Xaviar Bubudar, 29, gained notoriety for his elaborate Chiefs-themed wolf costume at NFL games but now faces a hefty penalty for his actions in a Dec. 2022 bank heist in Oklahoma, according to The AP. An Oklahoma judge ordered Babudar to pay former bank teller Payton Garcia $10.8 million for assaulting her with a gun. Garcia will receive $3.6 million for injuries and lost wages, and $7.2 million in punitive damages.

Bubudar admitted to several bank and credit union robberies in February. He also admitted to laundering the stolen money through casinos and online gambling. Babudar’s sentencing is scheduled for July 10 in Kansas City, the outlet reported. As part of his plea, Babudar must pay back at least $532,675 and give up assets bought with the stolen money, including a signed painting of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Despite the hefty fine, Garcia’s lawyer, Frank Frasier, doubts they’ll collect the money but stresses the judgment’s message against profiting from crime. (RELATED: 24-Year-Old Soccer Star Shot In Chest And Killed In Car Jacking, Police Say: REPORT)

“I think the judge feels that way. She did not come right out and say it during the hearing, but I argued that nobody should be able to profit from this, be it notoriety, clicks, views or likes,” Frasier told The AP. “She could have gotten a judgment for $10 billion, but the likelihood of collecting is exceedingly slim. She’s got a judgment on paper only,”