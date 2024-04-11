Heather Locklear Set To Make Hollywood Comeback In ‘Melrose Place’ Reboot

Heather Locklear is returning to Hollywood in the “Melrose Place” reboot, along with two other original cast members.

The hit 1990s show’s reboot is currently under development at CBS Studios, and fans can expect to see Laura Leighton and Daphne Zuniga as they reprise their original roles for the new production, according to Deadline. With three original stars already signed on, the show is currently being shopped out to networks and streamers.

Locklear will once again take on the role of Amanda Woodward, Leighton will step back into Sydney Andrews’ shoes, and Zuniga will resume her position as Jo Reynolds. Gussis, Leighton and Zuniga are set to executive produce alongside Tiffany Grant and Jason Weinberg.

The famous actress dipped out of the spotlight after suffering from clinical depression and struggled with her mental health over the past several years. This is her first notable role after a long hiatus from the Hollywood scene.

The reboot is expected to pick up years after the original show left off, and fans can expect producers to provide an update on each of their favorite characters as the show kicks off. It has already been noted that one of the key characters is not returning, according to Deadline.

Lauren Gussis will serve as the writer who will take fans on a journey to bridge the old with the new. One of the characters will die suddenly in the new installment of the show, and the original cast members of “Melrose Place” are expected to reunite by gathering to honor their deceased friend, according to Deadline. (RELATED: Some ‘Baywatch’ Babes Are Back For The Reboot, Others Refuse To Return)

As part of the reunion, old romances will be rekindled, and previous traumas will be revisited, creating a new spectrum of stories to be told. Fans will enjoy all the nostalgic elements of the original series while being entertained by the new drama that unfolds.

The release date has not yet been set.