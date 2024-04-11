Legendary Rock Star Jon Bon Jovi Reveals Details Surrounding Band’s Break-Up

Jon Bon Jovi addressed the departure of former bandmate Richie Sambora in 2013 and debunked rumors of a fight that broke out between them.

The legendary rock star spoke candidly with Entertainment Tonight and cleared up the air about the many misconceptions surrounding Sambora’s sudden, and permanent absence from the band. “There was never a fight,” he said, as he explained the situation. “It was never about money, it was never about a girlfriend. He had issues … and he literally didn’t show up. We were playing for 20,000 people and there’s a black hole on the stage.”

Sambora and Bon Jovi penned some of the biggest hits in rock music together. As a duo, they seemed untouchable. The band rose to the top of the charts, and their fanbase grew to incredible proportions. The success of the band was undeniable, but Bon Jovi said that beneath the success story, as all his personal dreams were coming true, Sambora’s life was falling apart. He noted that Sambora’s personal issues took a huge toll on him, and before long, they began to deeply affect the entire band.

“Substance abuse or anxieties or single parenting, all those things weighed on him, losing his dad. These were all very hard things,” the rocker told Entertainment Tonight, as he explained Sambora’s struggles.

“But in fairness, why would I take away the livelihoods of not only the band, but the 120 guys in the crew? Or the millions of people that bought a ticket? What am I going to do? Shut it down because you don’t want to go to rehab?” Bon Jovi said to Entertainment Tonight.

Bon Jovi explained that he wasn’t a quitter, so shortly after Sambora decided to simply not show up for their concert, he made the difficult decision to push the band forward without him.

Sambora returned to the band to play with them one time since his departure — at the band’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in 2018, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Sambora and Bon Jovi have gotten past their differences, and remain friends. They watched the first three episodes of the Bon Jovi documentary, “Thank You, Goodnight,” together, where Bon Jovi said he experienced Sambora apologizing for quitting the band, for the very first time. The star said hearing those words helped mend their friendship. (RELATED: Jon Bon Jovi Remains Uncertain About His Ability To Take The Stage)

“You read, you talk to professionals, you sit with yourself, you learn to understand from a different perspective that his choices weren’t made out of animosity either,” Bon Jovi said, as he made peace with the departure of his longtime friend and bandmate.