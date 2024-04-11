Entertainment

Kurt Russell, John Goodman Join ‘The Smurfs’ Cast

Actor Kurt Russell poses for a portrait while promoting Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2." in West Hollywood

REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Leena Nasir Entertainment Reporter
Font Size:

“The Smurfs” are making a comeback, and this time, they’re packing a whole lot of star power, according to a new announcement Thursday.

Hollywood heavyweights Kurt Russell and John Goodman will star in the animated production, “The Smurfs,” according to The Hollywood Reporter. Rihanna is also poised to star in the movie for Paramount Pictures and Paramount Animation, and the studio announced additional big names during their CinemaCon presentation Thursday. Nick Offerman, Natasha Lyonne, JP Karliak, Dan Levy, Amy Sedaris, and Nick Kroll will also participate in the film. Former late-night host, James Corden, has also been cast, alongside Octavia Spencer.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 13: Special Guest Kurt Russell attends the screening of 'Escape from New York' at the 2019 TCM 10th Annual Classic Film Festival on April 13, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for TCM)

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 13: Special Guest Kurt Russell attends the screening of ‘Escape from New York’ at the 2019 TCM 10th Annual Classic Film Festival on April 13, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for TCM)

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 18: Actor John Goodman

LOS ANGELES, CA – JANUARY 18: Actor John Goodman speaks onstage during the 20th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 18, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Also cast in the film are Hannah Waddingham, Sandra Oh, Alex Winter, Billie Lourd, and Xolo Maridueña. according to The Hollywood Reporter.

This is the first cast announcement for “The Smurfs” since Rihanna signed on for the project in 2023. The famous singer revealed her participation in the film by surprising CinemaCon attendees by personally attending the Colosseum stage inside Caesars Palace. Rihanna is a triple threat – she’ll be providing the voice of Smurfette, while also producing the film alongside Ryan Harris, Laurence Brown and Tyran Smith. The star will also contribute original music for the production, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

PASADENA, CA – JANUARY 12: Host James Corden speaks onstage during ‘The Late Late Show with James Corden” panel as part of the CBS/Showtime 2015 Winter Television Critics Association press tour at the Langham Huntington Hotel & Spa on January 12, 2015 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 27: Rihanna poses for photos, promoting the upcoming Smurfs film, at the Paramount Pictures presentation during CinemaCon 2023, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, at Caesars Palace on April 27, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for CinemaCon)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – APRIL 27: Rihanna poses for photos, promoting the upcoming Smurfs film, at the Paramount Pictures presentation during CinemaCon 2023, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, at Caesars Palace on April 27, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for CinemaCon)

“The Smurfs” is set to be released Feb. 14, 2025, and will be directed by Chris Miller, who also directed “Puss in Boots,” with great success.

Matt Landon will sit in the co-director’s seat on this project. (RELATED: Heather Locklear Set To Make Hollywood Comeback In ‘Melrose Place’ Reboot)

These updates are the first of many to come as the movie begins to take form and eases into production.

Filming dates have not been released at this time.