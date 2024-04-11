Kurt Russell, John Goodman Join ‘The Smurfs’ Cast

“The Smurfs” are making a comeback, and this time, they’re packing a whole lot of star power, according to a new announcement Thursday.

Hollywood heavyweights Kurt Russell and John Goodman will star in the animated production, “The Smurfs,” according to The Hollywood Reporter. Rihanna is also poised to star in the movie for Paramount Pictures and Paramount Animation, and the studio announced additional big names during their CinemaCon presentation Thursday. Nick Offerman, Natasha Lyonne, JP Karliak, Dan Levy, Amy Sedaris, and Nick Kroll will also participate in the film. Former late-night host, James Corden, has also been cast, alongside Octavia Spencer.

Also cast in the film are Hannah Waddingham, Sandra Oh, Alex Winter, Billie Lourd, and Xolo Maridueña. according to The Hollywood Reporter.

This is the first cast announcement for “The Smurfs” since Rihanna signed on for the project in 2023. The famous singer revealed her participation in the film by surprising CinemaCon attendees by personally attending the Colosseum stage inside Caesars Palace. Rihanna is a triple threat – she’ll be providing the voice of Smurfette, while also producing the film alongside Ryan Harris, Laurence Brown and Tyran Smith. The star will also contribute original music for the production, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“The Smurfs” is set to be released Feb. 14, 2025, and will be directed by Chris Miller, who also directed “Puss in Boots,” with great success.

Matt Landon will sit in the co-director’s seat on this project. (RELATED: Heather Locklear Set To Make Hollywood Comeback In ‘Melrose Place’ Reboot)

These updates are the first of many to come as the movie begins to take form and eases into production.

Filming dates have not been released at this time.