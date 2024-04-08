Mia Goth Plays A Porn Star With A Past That Haunts Her In New ‘MaXXXine’ Trailer

Mia Goth is front and center as Maxine Minx, an adult film star with a past that comes back to haunt her in the very bloody MaXXXine Trailer released Apr. 8.

Writer and director Ti West completed his X trilogy with MaXXXine, a sequel to X and Pearl, that puts Mia Goth in the spotlight of 1980s Hollywood. A24 unveiled the brand new trailer, giving fans the first look at a horror movie that promises to take the audience on a very wild journey as the Night Stalker prowls the streets of Hollywood, taking victim after victim.

Mia Goth takes viewers on a terrifying adventure full of twists, turns and surprises in the last installment of this slasher trilogy.

The trailer shows Maxine living in Los Angeles in the 1980s as she works hard to leave her past in the adult entertainment industry. Maxine plays the role of an actress striving toward fame by clinching a lucrative acting career. As she auditions for a part, a killer known as the Night Stalker lurks in the region, ruthlessly and brutally attacking actresses in Hollywood.

The plot takes a turn when a private detective, played by Bacon, tracks Maxine down and appears intent on revealing the sordid details of her past, just as she was about to make her big break in an acting role.

The scenes are bloody, enough to send chills up and down your spine, and the corpses are plentiful.

The ensemble cast includes Halsey, Elizabeth Debicki, Moses Sumney, Michelle Monaghan, Bobby Cannavale, Lily Collins, Giancarlo Esposito and Kevin Bacon. (RELATED: Mia Goth Sued For Allegedly Kicking Movie Extra In The Head On Purpose: REPORT)

The film is headed to theaters nationwide July 5, 2024.