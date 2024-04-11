Hornets Announcer Bleats Like A Goat After Amazing Highlight Dunk

Charlotte Hornets announcer Eric Collins absolutely lost his mind in reaction to a Hornets player’s dunk during Wednesday’s game versus the Atlanta Hawks.

Hornets swingman Brandon Miller unleashed a hammer of a windmill dunk during the second quarter of Wednesday night’s matchup.

“Ahhhh, what just happened?!” Collins shrieked in response to the highlight slam.

“Brandon Miller happened!” Collins screamed, replying to his own question.

The Miller dunk was incredible, no doubt. But the Collins call is even more impressive, in my opinion. The pure decibel level alone that Collins reached is hard to comprehend. He tapped into a frequency that may legitimately not be audible to some human beings.

Miller is actually renowned for his insane reactions to Hornets‘ great plays. (RELATED: ‘Disgusting’: NBA Coach Rips Into His Own Team After Star Player Scores 63 In Loss)

Two months ago, he had an incredible call on another Brandon Miller highlight, blasting out with an iconic call of “ohhh, ecstasy!”

BRANDON MILLER STEAL AND TAKES FLIGHT!!! pic.twitter.com/1nYayJ9RCd — Oh No He Didn’t (@ohnohedidnt24) February 6, 2024



Collins’ antics may rub some people the wrong way. But I personally love them. He’s fielded criticism for being over the top, but he works in the entertainment industry. His job is, literally, to get the people going. While the athletes should be the focus of any athletic product, they’re hardly the only factor in building an entertainment experience.

In today’s attention economy, with hundreds of thousands of products competing for eyeballs, you’ve got to do something to set yourself apart. Collins is doing that and then some.