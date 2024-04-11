Wait, What? Northwestern Is Now Playing Their Home Football Games At Their … Practice Facility?

Not the best timing from Northwestern, but whatever.

Over the next two seasons, the Northwestern football team will be hosting their home games at their practice facility … yes, their practice facility. And this because of renovations happening at their current stadium, Ryan Field. Luckily for the players though, the stadium isn’t far from the practice facility at all.

In fact, players will only have a two-minute walk from the facility, and though that sounds convenient for them, it’s angering a few ticket holders. And yes, it’s associated with the Big Ten getting bigger, adding schools such as USC, Washington, Oregon and UCLA. It’s just not a good look by the Wildcats program, and like I already said, the timing is atrocious. (RELATED: ‘Please Respect My Decision’: Oregon State’s Damien Martinez Announces He’s Entering Transfer Portal)

But it’s not all bad for Northwestern. In the university’s defense, they did make the announcement that they were going to attempt to add other locations for their home games, which includes prime real estate such as Wrigley Field (Chicago Cubs) and Soldier Field (Chicago Bears). Negotiations are still ongoing.

“With views of the lake, North Campus and downtown Chicago, the temporary structure Northwestern will build at the Martin athletics facility will provide a stunning backdrop for the 2024 and 2025 seasons, bridging the gap between the old Ryan Field and the new, state-of-the-art stadium, scheduled to open in 2026,” said the school in a Wednesday announcement, per OutKick.

“Most of the Wildcats’ home football games will be played at the enhanced Martin athletics facility. The University also is continuing discussions with other Chicago-area venues that could host some 2024 games. The full home schedule will be released soon.”

NEWS: Northwestern football will play the majority of its home games at its practice facility on the lake for the next two years. Similar to Hawaii, there will be temporary structures built around the field. Capacity and final configuration still TBD. New stadium in 2026. pic.twitter.com/ihgu6g8AM7 — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) April 10, 2024

See You on the Lakefront. pic.twitter.com/Q0A1dgN0C0 — Northwestern Football (@NUFBFamily) April 10, 2024

Needless to say, I think we’re all interested to see how this works.