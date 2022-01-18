Former Clemson Quarterback Hunter Johnson Transfers From Northwestern Back To The Tigers

Former Clemson quarterback Hunter Johnson is returning to the Tigers.

According to Sports Illustrated, Johnson is transferring from Northwestern back to the Tigers. The former highly-touted recruit spent his freshman year playing for Dabo Swinney before leaving for Pat Fitzgerald’s program. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Now, after failing to secure much of a legacy with the Wildcats, he’s headed back to the place where it all started.

Hunter Johnson Transferring Back to Clemson https://t.co/UM51TSBe1r via @jp_priestersi — Jason Priester (@JP_PriesterSI) January 17, 2022

I’m honestly a bit shocked that Hunter Johnson is still even playing college football. Talk about a blast from the past.

He was supposed to set the world on firing coming out of high school when he committed to Clemson. Clearly, that never happened and he eventually landed at Northwestern.

Once he showed up in Evanston, it was the same conversation all over again. He was going to inject energy into Northwestern’s program!

Again, it didn’t even come close to happening. Now, the former five star recruit is going back to Clemson, where I find it hard to believe he sees the field.

What a wild and incredibly disappointing career from a young man who once looked to have the world at his fingertips.