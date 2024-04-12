Big Asteroid Discovered 2 Days Before Flying Closer To Earth Than The Moon

An asteroid the size of a car flew closer to Earth than our moon Thursday and was only discovered two days prior to the near miss.

Asteroid 2024 GJ2 flew past Earth at a mere 7,641 mile-distance on Thursday, according to the European Space Agency (ESA). This is three percent of the distance between our home planet and our moon. But no one even noticed this giant space rock until two days before it could have hit Earth’s atmosphere.

Scientists who didn’t spot the rock until Tuesday say the size of it means it probably would have burned up in our atmosphere before hitting us. And while this definitely wasn’t a city-killer sized space rock, it definitely shed light on the gaps in our observations when it comes to our position in the cosmos.

But there’s one thing we should all learn from this experience: Don’t ever listen to NASA when it comes to asteroids. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Graham Hancock Gives Epic Response To Those Ignoring Our Vulnerability In The Cosmos)

The space agency has somehow made a party trick out of not being able to spot asteroids until they’re basically on our doorstep. A similar incident occurred in early 2023 when a Crimean amateur astronomer spotted a mini-bus sized asteroid just days before it whizzed past the planet by just 2,200 miles.

So, if you’re worried about the apocalypse in 2024, please remember that destruction can come from anywhere: the sky, the Earth, and even our cosmos.