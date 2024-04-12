College Basketball Player Demands $1.5 Million To Leave His Team, And My Man Isn’t Even In The Transfer Portal

This NIL stuff just gets wilder and wilder.

At this point, college sports has turned into pure insanity because of the new era of name, image and likeness (NIL), and with the limited regulation, student-athletes have been able to cash check after check after check.

Originally, NIL was designed so that kids could make a little money by signing autographs, inking marketing deals and maybe even being involved in a video game. And then big boy money got involved, with billionaires and boosters alike spending cash on players in pure pay-for-play fashion. Oh, and you also have the fact that players can literally transfer to a new school every year, which creates beautiful chaos in itself. (RELATED: Money, Money, Money: Texas’ Quinn Ewers Lands Luxurious NIL Deal With Private Jet Company Nicholas Air)

Basketball analyst Jeff Goodman dished out a post that perfectly puts everything into perspective when it comes to NIL.

Taking to social media Thursday, Goodman reported that an unnamed college basketball player is having his representatives get in contact with universities about potentially transferring, and get this, he’s asking for a whopping $1.5 million to leave his current team. And even crazier: The dude isn’t even in the transfer portal yet!

And to make this situation even more bizarre, the basketball player obviously doesn’t care about NCAA rules — it’s a violation for coaches to attempt to sign players who aren’t in the transfer portal.

Just incredible, man.

One college coach just told me that a player’s representative called asking for excess of $1.5 million in NIL. The player is not yet in the portal. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) April 11, 2024

I don’t know what else to say, but … DOLLA, DOLLA BILL, Y’ALL!