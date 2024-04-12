Money, Money, Money: Texas’ Quinn Ewers Lands Luxurious NIL Deal With Private Jet Company Nicholas Air

To be in your youth while getting paid …

When it comes to flying, Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers won’t have to worry about the hassles of checking in or TSA anymore, nor will he have to worry about rushing to make sure he’s on time for his flight. And that’s because he’s landed one of the most luxurious name, image and likeness (NIL) deals you’ll ever see. (RELATED: ‘Silly Me’: Skip Bayless Issues An Outright Strange Apology To Johnny Manziel For Hyping Him Up)

Nicholas Air, a private jet company, took to social media Thursday to announce Ewers has signed with them in an NIL partnership — yes, a PRIVATE JET company. It’s amazing how far college football has come in the NIL era.

“I’m fired up for my new partnership with Nicholas Air,” Ewers said in an official statement. “It is a first-class organization and a perfect match for my travel needs. Their attention to detail and commitment to high-level service for their Members is second to none. Proud to represent their brand.”

Quinn Ewers is living good, and that’s an understatement.

I mean, damn, just imagine being 21 years old and having millions of dollars in your bank account from NIL deals. And one of those deals has you flying a private jet wherever you go. Must be nice.

Which has me thinking … are we gonna have NIL deals in the new college football video game?