Taylor Swift Turned Down $9 Million For Private Performance, French Montana Says

French Montana claimed that Taylor Swift turned down a $9 million performance deal in the United Arab Emirates, and he apparently has the receipts to prove it.

Montana shared a screenshot of text messages in March, saying someone offered him $1 million to perform with another star. The famous rapper displayed the messages on social media but blurred the name of the other performer, who he said was offered a whopping $9 million. Montana identified the other artist as being Swift in a recent interview with VladTV.

Vlad started guessing who the other artist was after showing a screenshot of Montana’s text messages that had censored the name.

“Somebody just sent me a show offer who y’all think the 9 million for lol?” Montana wrote in a caption over the now-deleted post.

“My guess is it was Kanye,” Vlad said. Montana shook his head and immediately replied by saying, “Taylor Swift.”

Montana went on to explain the situation at bit more but seemed hesitant to get into too much detail.

“They had a show offer for me and Taylor, her $9 million, me $1 million,” Montana revealed. He looked down as he spoke and seemed determined not to give away the precise details of the concert offer.

When he was asked if the event was “somewhere in Dubai,” his response was vague, and he shut down the conversation.

“Somewhere in Emirates,” he said.

Montana went on to share how blessed he feels to be getting million dollar offers for his performances, as he quickly abandoned any further conversation about Swift. (RELATED: Forbes Officially Names Taylor Swift A Billionaire)

It remains unclear why Swift turned down the opportunity, or who made the $10 million offer.