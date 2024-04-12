Entertainment

Taylor Swift Turned Down $9 Million For Private Performance, French Montana Says

TOPSHOT-CORRECTION / AUSTRALIA-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-SWIFT

DAVID GRAY/AFP via Getty Images

Leena Nasir Entertainment Reporter
Font Size:

French Montana claimed that Taylor Swift turned down a $9 million performance deal in the United Arab Emirates, and he apparently has the receipts to prove it.

Montana shared a screenshot of text messages in March, saying someone offered him $1 million to perform with another star. The famous rapper displayed the messages on social media but blurred the name of the other performer, who he said was offered a whopping $9 million. Montana identified the other artist as being Swift in a recent interview with VladTV.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: French Montana speaks onstage at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, which was broadcast live on FOX on May 27, 2021. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: French Montana attends the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK: French Montana attends the 2022 Pencils of Promise Gala at Museum of Moving Image on October 20, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Vlad started guessing who the other artist was after showing a screenshot of Montana’s text messages that had censored the name.

“Somebody just sent me a show offer who y’all think the 9 million for lol?” Montana wrote in a caption over the now-deleted post.

“My guess is it was Kanye,” Vlad said. Montana shook his head and immediately replied by saying, “Taylor Swift.”

NSAI Songwriter-Artist of the Decade honoree, Taylor Swift performs onstage during NSAI 2022 Nashville Songwriter Awards at Ryman Auditorium on September 20, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

Taylor Swift performs onstage for the opening night of “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” at State Farm Stadium on March 17, 2023. Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Montana went on to explain the situation at bit more but seemed hesitant to get into too much detail.

“They had a show offer for me and Taylor, her $9 million, me $1 million,” Montana revealed. He looked down as he spoke and seemed determined not to give away the precise details of the concert offer.

When he was asked if the event was “somewhere in Dubai,” his response was vague, and he shut down the conversation.

Taylor Swift attends the red carpet during the MTV Europe Music Awards 2022 held at PSD Bank Dome on November 13, 2022 in Duesseldorf, Germany. Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images for MTV

Taylor Swift performs during her ‘1989’ World Tour at ANZ Stadium on November 28, 2015 in Sydney, Australia. Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

Taylor Swift performs onstage for the opening night of “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” at State Farm Stadium on March 17, 2023 in Swift City, ERAzona (Glendale, Arizona). Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

“Somewhere in Emirates,” he said.

Montana went on to share how blessed he feels to be getting million dollar offers for his performances, as he quickly abandoned any further conversation about Swift. (RELATED: Forbes Officially Names Taylor Swift A Billionaire)

It remains unclear why Swift turned down the opportunity, or who made the $10 million offer.