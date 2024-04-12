‘Silly Me’: Skip Bayless Issues An Outright Strange Apology To Johnny Manziel For Hyping Him Up

This show gets more and more tragic…

On a recent edition of his “Undisputed” television show, Skip Bayless issued an apology to Johnny Manziel, and it was a weird one. Skip actually said sorry for hyping him up, for saying that he was going to be the next great quarterback in the NFL.

In 2014, Manziel was selected by the Cleveland Browns in the first round of the draft, and as a result of winning the Heisman Trophy while at Texas A&M, there were crazy expectations surrounding the quarterback as he entered the league. (RELATED: ‘I’m Not Opposed To It’: Tom Brady Open To Possible Late-Season Return To NFL)

One of the biggest supporters of Manziel at the time was Skip Bayless, with the cultural icon even saying that the former Aggie was going to a bigger deal than LeBron James.

Well, we all know the story. That didn’t happen, and it wasn’t even close. After two dreadful seasons, Manziel saw himself out of the NFL. And now, Bayless is apologizing for adding to his hype-train. Yes … he’s actually apologizing for this.

“Silly me. I went so far as to say that you could become bigger in Cleveland than LeBron James…I thought, ‘ If Johnny does what I think Johnny is capable of doing, you can own Cleveland, Ohio.’ And, It didn’t go that way. I guess I’m apologizing to you. I hope I didn’t increase the expectations of you to the highest of levels that you couldn’t live up to,” Bayless told Manziel.

.@RealSkipBayless apologizes to Johnny Manziel for the “added pressure” of living up to high expectations: pic.twitter.com/o9D1DjicmE — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) April 10, 2024

Weird … and this is “Undisputed” in 2024.