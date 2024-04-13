‘Special Criminal Defendant’: Former Federal Prosecutor Says Bragg Took ‘Vindictive Action’ Against Trump

A former federal prosecutor said on Saturday that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg took a “vindictive” approach against former President Donald Trump.

Bragg secured a grand jury indictment against Trump in March 2023 on 34 counts of falsifying business records in a case centered around a $130,000 payout to porn star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 election. Alex Little, a former federal prosecutor and current criminal defense attorney, said that Bragg’s approach to Trump’s case was not uncommon. (RELATED: Andy McCarthy Reveals The ‘Due Process Violation’ Trump Is Dealing With)

“The fact that the prosecutor is taking misdemeanors, turning them into felonies unfortunately happens in courtrooms across the country,” Little told “Fox News Live” co-host Griff Jenkins. “The former president is not the only one to face that sort of vindictive action by prosecutors to keep the statute of limitations alive.”

WATCH:



Little also predicted that jury selection in the case, for which New York Judge Juan Merchan set an April 15 start date, would not be done quickly given Trump’s high profile.

“The jury selection process will take a long time,” Little said about Trump’s chances of getting a fair jury. “The judge, I think, will be pretty deliberate about making sure that folks who have made up their mind previously are not on that jury, and that’s what [Trump’s] lawyers are certainly going to push for. This is an issue that confronts every criminal defendant. This is a special criminal defendant, one of the most well-known people in the world.”

