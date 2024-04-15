One Of Us! Boban Marjanović Should Automatically Be Put Into The Hall Of Fame For Giving Free Chicken To Clippers Fans

One of us! One of us! One of us!

Houston Rockets center Boban Marjanović is an absolute legend after giving Los Angeles Clippers fans one hell of a free gift during his team’s season-ending 116-105 victory Sunday afternoon at Crypto.com Arena — free chicken.

When Marjanović stepped up to the free throw line in the fourth quarter, he missed both of his shots so the in-game promotion could hit. The rules are that an opposing player has to miss back-to-back free throws during the fourth quarter of a contest, and if that happens, the Clippers franchise will reward fans present at the game with a free Chick-fil-A sandwich. Other NBA franchises get involved with this fun as well. (RELATED: Houston’s Jamal Shead Declares For 2024 NBA Draft)

Well, Marjanović was very well aware of what was going on, and let fans know what he was about to do for them. Hell, my man even celebrated with the fans after missing his second free throw to add further glory to the moment.

Even the broadcasting team went berserk!

WATCH:

Boban intentionally missing a free throw to give Clippers fans free chicken is the craziest thing I’ve seen all season 😂 pic.twitter.com/Ok9Z5JGdTA — Bradeaux (@BradeauxNBA) April 15, 2024

All eligibility rules should come off the table instantly and we should place Boban Marjanović into the Hall of Fame immediately … how can you not after this?

You know damn well most NBA players would have taken advantage of the opportunity to try to shut up the fans like the selfish pricks they are, but my man Boban?

Legend, an absolute legend.