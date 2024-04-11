Houston’s Jamal Shead Declares For 2024 NBA Draft

From H-Town to the NBA!

After suffering a brutal injury in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA March Madness men’s tournament, Houston Cougars star guard Jamal Shead has declared for the 2024 NBA Draft.

Shead made the announcement Thursday in an exclusive interview with KPRC 2.

”I feel like it’s my time to move on, go chase my dreams.” Shead said. ”It was a big decision. Me, my family and coach talked over it, and I feel like right now it’s just that time.” (RELATED: ‘Don’t Have Long If I Can’t Get A Kidney’: Former NBA Superstar Nate Robinson Gives Massive Health Update)

A starter for the past three seasons, Shead was with the Houston basketball program for a total of four years. Out of Manor High School (Texas), Shead was only a three-star prospect, ultimately progressing into a big-time player for head coach Kelvin Sampson & Co.

In his senior season for the Cougars (2023-24), Shead put up a stat line of 12.9 points-per-game, 6.3 assists-per-game, 3.7 rebounds-per-game and 2.2 steals-per-game, easily being the best player on the team — and the leader at that. Under Shead’s guidance, Houston was expected to go on a March Madness national championship run. However, those expectations were shot down when Shead suffered an ankle injury against Duke in the Sweet 16.

Breaking: Houston Cougar guard, Jamal Shead declares for the 2024 NBA draft. The Big 12 Player of the Year details his decision and reflects on his time at Houston with @KPRC2 https://t.co/7RAa5wnVW8 pic.twitter.com/vS6UhPfNK4 — Chancellor Johnson (@ChancellorTV) April 11, 2024

I admittedly don’t have the highest expectations for Shead in the NBA, but I can see him being a productive role player — I was a fan of his game at Houston.