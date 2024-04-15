Chinese Tourists Apparently Break Yellowstone, Grand Teton Toilets By Doing Their Business In Very Un-American Way

A report published Sunday detailed how mostly Chinese tourists are apparently breaking toilets in Yellowstone and Grand Teton National Park in the most bizarre way possible.

Yellowstone National Park is one of the most popular tourist attractions in the world, boasting some 3 to 4 million visitors per year by the National Park Service’s (NPS) estimates. But only some of these guests know how to use a Western toilet, according to Cowboy State Daily.

Back in 2015, at least 12 or so of the 42 vault toilet seats in Grand Teton National Park were broken while used toilet paper was often strewn across restroom floors instead of being properly disposed of, the outlet explained. All of these issues reportedly started happening shortly after U.S. tour buses started piling mostly Chinese tourists into America’s parks.

It took a little while for park authorities to figure out what was happening to make the restrooms so disgusting and seemingly disrespected, according to the outlet. Then they reportedly started discovering shoe prints on the toilet seats.

Apparently they do their business squatting — something I haven’t experienced in my travels to China and Hong Kong but okay. So when tourists would stand on the toilet seats to do their business, they’d break them, the outlet reported.

As Chinese sewer systems are apparently not equipped to deal with toilet paper, the tourists supposedly threw away their dirty papers on the floor, according to Cowboy State Daily. (RELATED: Watch A Group Of Idiot Tourists Nearly Die At Yellowstone National Park)

Apparently Americans are the ones with the problem, though. Wyoming resident Dallin Cooper told the outlet that apparently “the uninformed Chinese are thinking: ‘You touch a toilet? You sit on a toilet seat? That’s so gross. That’s disgusting.’”

The Chinese Communist Party doesn’t allow its people to look up how things work in America, so this is simply a case of tourists just not knowing what they don’t know, Dallin theorized to Cowboy State Daily.