‘What The F*ck?” Grimes Cusses And Shrieks Her Way Through Awkward Technical Difficulties

Grimes couldn’t cope with the technical difficulties she experienced during her Coachella performance and resorted to cussing and shrieking as she angrily fumbled on stage.

Grimes took the Sahara Stage in Indio, California, Saturday night, but wasn’t able to execute the way she had planned. Each time she started one of her sets, something would glitch out, causing her to become visibly irritated, as seen in a video posted by TMZ. The singer-songwriter became frustrated by the constant stoppages of her music, and the incorrectly timed transitions caused her to exhibit an absolute meltdown. “Fucking aaaaaahh!” she shrieked, as she dramatically tore off her headphones and scrunched up her face.

“We’re actually having major technical difficulty,” she shouted to the crowd.

Grimes let out a number of shrieks as she struggled to get her show back on track. She told the packed audience it was hard to explain what was happening, and noted she couldn’t fix the tempo problem because she’s not good at matching beats.

The beats per minute seemed to be coming at her at a quick pace and she seemed unable to predict her mixes. She eventually tossed her headphones in a fit of rage, before issuing shrieks that sounded more like animalistic cries and cussing some more.

I want to apologize for the technical issues with the show tonight. I wanted to come back rly strong and usually I always handle every aspect of my show myself – to save time this was one of the first times I’ve outsourced essential things like rekordbox bpm’s and letting… — 𝖦𝗋𝗂𝗆𝖾𝗌 ⏳ (@Grimezsz) April 14, 2024

Grimes posted an apology to Twitter on Sunday morning and provided more insight into the awkward situation that unfolded on stage.

“I want to apologize for the technical issues with the show tonight. I wanted to come back rly strong and usually I always handle every aspect of my show myself – to save time this was one of the first times I’ve outsourced essential things like rekordbox bpm’s and letting someone else organize the tracks on the sd card etc.,” she said.

” I had a bad feeling beforehand not having run everything thru the cdjs myself and tho I flagged it I wasn’t insistent. the big lesson for me was a mix of 1 if u want it done right, do it yrself, 2 be a cunt even if ppl feel bad, 3 probably pretend it’s fine and engage w the crowd rather than spend a whole show slumped over the desk trying to fix software when ur meant to be entertaining,” Grimes noted, as she self-corrected the following day.

"The cdjs were showing me bpms like 370 so I couldn't even mix manually by ear and the front monitors were off so it was literally sonic chaos on my end trying to guess how stuff was sounding for u guys," she explained.

Grimes promised fans her show the following week would be flawless and ensured there were lessons learned.