Taylor Swift Stumbles Down Stairs During Concert Two Days After Nearly Falling Off Chair

Taylor Swift tripped down the stairs of her own set during her concert in Tokyo on Friday, making this her second fumble in as many days.

Swifties can rest assured the star is fine, but her ego may be bruised after video footage of not one, but two close-calls are making their rounds on social media. During this particular incident, she seemed to lose her footing while going down the stairs on stage. Swift tripped and nearly tumbled, but managed to catch herself. She was able to continue moving down the stairs, and later addressed the hiccup with her fans.

The steps were part of Swift’s “Folklore” cabin, and and the star wore a long dress while attempting to descend to the stage.

Fans were shocked by the famous singer’s near-fall down the steps, but were relieved by her quick-recovery and her ability to joke about the incident shortly afterwards.

Her stumble appeared to be due to loss of footing, rather than a wardrobe malfunction, but it’s hard to say for sure.

The famous singer quipped about the incident by saying, “my life flashed before my eyes,” before following up with “it’s all good, everything’s fine, everything’s great. I’m just so happy that I didn’t fall.”

This little incident happened shortly after she missed her mark on the seat of her chair during Wednesday’s performance, and nearly wiped out during her attempt to sit down.

Swift was in the middle of a choreographed routine and had her legs spread in an apparent attempt to straddle the chair. However, she missed the chair entirely, and did a quick-correct to plant her butt back on the seat properly. (RELATED: Social Media Roars With Laughter At Video Showing Amy Schumer Falling Down Her Own Stairs)

Swift’s fans are now calling the star’s Eras Tour the “Errors Tour,” due to the on-stage blunders.