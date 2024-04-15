Keanu Reeves Pegged To Voice ‘Shadow’ In ‘Sonic The Hedgehog 3’: REPORT

Keanu Reeves is reportedly entering a new realm by voicing the popular character named Shadow in the upcoming “Sonic the Hedgehog 3” film.

Paramount Studio debuted the first glimpse of “Sonic 3” at CinemaCon in early April, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Reeves has not officially confirmed the news. Paramount is also believed to be featuring a depressed and out-of-shape version of Dr. Robotnik, played by Jim Carrey, as the plot picks up from “Sonic 2.”

Sources close to the matter indicated Dr. Robotnik will get back on track with the creation of Shadow the Hedgehog, a character that first entered the realm in 2001’s “Sonic Adventure 2,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Reeves is best known for his numerous roles in blockbuster films such as his representation of the character Neo in “The Matrix” franchise. This is his first known involvement in the “Sonic” world.

Paramount’s “Sonic” has been popular since the 2020s, with the original “Sonic the Hedgehog” exceeding expectations. Earnings were estimated as being roughly $319 million globally. In spite of struggling box office numbers for video game movies, it became a breakout hit, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The release of “Sonic 2” proved to be another success story, with gross earnings pegged at $404 million, globally.

Jeff Fowler directed all three installments. (RELATED: Cameron Diaz Set To Join Forces With Keanu Reeves In Jonah Hill’s Comedic Project ‘Outcome’)

Additional details about the famous actor’s involvement in the project have been kept sealed at this time, with the promise of news to come in the future.