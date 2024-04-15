LIV Golf Offers Rory McIlroy A Jaw-Dropping $850 Million To Join League, Sources Say: REPORT

If you’re Rory, you gotta take this.

We all know the story: When things first kicked off with LIV Golf, Rory McIlroy was one of its biggest critics. However, he ultimately decided to back off his attacks against the Saudi powerhouse (at least economically). And with that last part, it appears that he’s changed his mind so much that LIV reportedly feels confident he’s going to exit the PGA Tour.

Talent such as Phil Mickelson, Sergio Garcia, Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, Cameron Smith and Bryson DeChambeau went to LIV, and throughout the process of the league bringing on additional talent, those like Tiger Woods and McIlroy have pushed back. (RELATED: ‘Secure On The Cross’: Masters Champion Scottie Scheffler Tells Story On How Friends Helped Inspire His Victory)

But then 2024 arrived, with McIlroy issuing quite the interesting admission that he was “a little judgmental” when it came to his criticism, which led to speculation that McIllroy could potentially be headed to LIV himself. With that being said, however, McIlroy has attempted to turn down the volume on those rumors.

Fast forward to now, and things have gotten even more interesting. According to one hell of a report from City A.M., who is citing several sources, LIV Golf has made an eye-popping $850 million proposition in the direction of McIlroy. If the report is true, it would be the highest amount ever that LIV has given to a golfer. On top of that, LIV Golf is also offering him a 2% stake in the league to make the pot that much sweeter.

Just simply … wow.

LIV Golf has reportedly offered Rory McIlroy a staggering nine-figure sum to leave the PGA Tour READ MORE: https://t.co/JmdKG2w1aLhttps://t.co/JmdKG2w1aL — BroBible (@BroBible) April 15, 2024

I’d personally take the money … when is the next time you’re going to get an $850 million offer?