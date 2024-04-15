‘Secure On The Cross’: Masters Champion Scottie Scheffler Tells Story On How Friends Helped Inspire His Victory

Glory to God!

Dedicating his Masters win to our Heavenly Father, Scottie Scheffler stated that “victory was secure on the cross.”

A red-blooded American Christian, Scheffler is building an individual dynasty by winning his second Green Jacket in three years after he secured a four-shot victory at Augusta National against Swedish rookie Ludvig Aberg. (RELATED: ‘It’s Just Brutal’: Red Sox’s Kenley Jansen Takes Jab At MLB Over ‘Embarrassing’ Slick Baseballs)

Following the Butler Cabin presentation ceremony, Scheffler stated at the press conference that no matter what had happened, he would’ve been a victor — and it’s because of what his friends told him. And more importantly, the power of Jesus Christ.

“My buddies told me this morning, my victory was secure on the cross,” said Scheffler. “And that’s a pretty special feeling; to know that I’m secure forever and it doesn’t matter if I win this tournament or lose this tournament. My identity is secure forever.”

WATCH:

“My buddy’s told me this morning … my victory’s secure on the cross.” Powerful words from 2024 #Masters champion Scottie Scheffler after his win on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/woRSd519r2 — Sports Spectrum (@Sports_Spectrum) April 15, 2024

You win some, you lose some, but at the end of the day, anything is possible through God — and it just so happens that Scheffler got himself another Green Jacket. It’s a pretty cool story.

And like any Christian, he had to go through his trials and tribulations to get to this point. But it’s pretty much like this: If you work hard, stay grinding on a consistent basis, keep your faith with God and never give up on any of that, there’s no telling what you can do.

Sky really is the limit with Jesus on your side.