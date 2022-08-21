Rory McIlroy Throws A Remote Controlled Golf Ball Into Water At BMW Championship

Rory McIlroy tossed a spectator’s remote golf ball in the water at the BMW Championship on Saturday.

During the fifteenth hole of the tournament, a remote golf ball began swirling around the hole as McIlroy was beginning to putt. After tapping the ball away from the hole with his club and the ball rolling back into his way, the 21-time PGA Tour champion then picked up the toy ball and savagely threw it into the water nearby.

A fan tried to show off his remote controlled golf ball to Rory McIlroy. Rory wasn’t amused and chucked it in the water 😂pic.twitter.com/pkr5ZUq5Oz — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) August 20, 2022

After the ball was chucked into the water, security escorted the individual away from the Wilmington Country Club, according to Fox News. (RELATED: WWE Set To Launch NXT Europe In 2023)

Every so often strange things take place during a sporting event. Fans streaking is a common disruption during live-action sports, but this incident is seemingly the first of its kind. It’s not every day that you see the number three golfer in the world get this agitated over a little robotic ball, but it’s certainly funny.

Pushing the viral moment aside, McIlroy finished the tournament in eighth place while Patrick Cantlay became the first golfer to win the BMW Championship back-to-back, according to ESPN.