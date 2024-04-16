Video Shows Massive Brawl Erupt After Georgian Lawmaker Clocks Opponent In Head

Cameras caught an all-out brawl when lawmakers in the Republic of Georgia clashed over a controversial bill, CNN reported.

The brawl started when the leader of the ruling Georgian Dream party, Mamuka Mdinaradze, was punched in the head by opposition MP Aleko Elisashvili as he was giving a speech regarding the “foreign agents” bill, according to CNN. The legislation has incited protests in Georgia and criticism from Western countries, the outlet noted.

The video from Georgian television shows the punch and the wider brawl that ensued between lawmakers before Elisashvili exited the parliament and was greeted with cheers from protesters. (RELATED: Fight Erupts In Georgian Parliament Over Proposed Foreign Agent Law)

Georgian politician punches opponent in face in brawl over ‘foreign agent’ law | CNN https://t.co/O4bbQZJpqg — Eto Buziashvili (@EtoBuziashvili) April 15, 2024

Thirteen months after protests erupted that forced Georgian Dream to postpone a bill to require organizations that accepted funds from abroad to register as foreign agents or be fined, the party announced earlier in April that it would again propose the legislation, according to CNN.

The U.S. and European Union stand in opposition to the bill, with the EU saying the legislation is incompatible with European values, CNN reported.

Georgia was given EU candidate status in December, and the Georgian Dream party claims it wants the republic to join both the EU and NATO despite having forged stronger ties with Russia, according to CNN.

The proposed legislation is designed to combat foreigners forcing “pseudo-liberal values” on Georgia, CNN reported.

Those who oppose the bill have compared it to Russian legislation used to silence dissent and have termed the bill “the Russian law,” something that resonates with those who oppose Russia due to regional crises resulting from Russian victory over Georgian forces in 2008, according to CNN.

The bill can proceed to a vote in parliament if first approved by the legal affairs committee, which Georgian Dream and its allies dominate, CNN reported.

Fisticuffs in the Georgian parliament are not uncommon. In March 2023, lawmakers threw down over similar legislation.