Chris Hemsworth Reveals Kevin Costner Rejected Him From Role He ‘Loved’

Chris Hemsworth said Friday that he was rejected from a role he “loved” by “Yellowstone” star Kevin Costner.

Hemsworth claimed that he tried incredibly hard to land himself a role in a Kevin Costner-directed project, only to learn that Costner gave the role to himself instead, according to Entertainment Tonight. “There was a movie, a script that I’d read and loved and was like, ‘I want to get that,’ and then someone said, ‘Kevin Costner has that [role],’” Hemsworth told the outlet.

“I’d love [to have] him as a director. I was like, ‘Goddamnit!’ [I spent] an hour the other day trying to convince him, and he was like, ‘I’m doing it, kid.’ Didn’t work. I didn’t get the part,” he noted.

Kevin Costner Drops Utterly Insane Trailer For ‘Horizon,’ The Next Major Cowboy Western Drama | @DailyCaller https://t.co/B9TyZ3Xvl9 — KAY SMYTHE (@KaySmythe) February 26, 2024

Apparently the reason Hemsworth was into the movie is because horses were involved. “My wife read [the script] and loves horses,” Hemsworth explained. “We have 10 or 11 horses back home, and so she’s like, ‘You’ve got to do this.’” How amazing it must be to make millions of dollars because you like horses. Not for Hemsworth though, obviously. This is just amazing for Costner.

“It’s a love story, but as long as I’m still young enough to play it, I’ll play it. Chris will have to wait his turn. [Hemsworth] ’s so handsome, and he’s so good. He’s going to have to go find his [own] love story. [But] I’m glad he likes this one. If I reach a moment where I [don’t] think I could do that, I would [reach out]. He’s certainly one of our great leading men right now,” Costner said of the situation with Hemsworth. (RELATED: Luke Wilson Seemingly Drops Huge Spoiler On Kevin Costner’s ‘Horizon’ Movies)

It is unclear what the movie is. Variety speculated that it isn’t anything to do with the upcoming “Horizon” saga from Costner. The movie was called “abstract” and a “small story,” so who knows if it was ever made, or ever will be.