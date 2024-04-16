‘Fox And Friends’ Host Steve Doocy Presses House Speaker Mike Johnson About Ukraine Aid, Resignation

“Fox and Friends” co-host Steve Doocy pressed Republican Speaker of the House Mike Johnson Tuesday morning about Ukraine aid and his potential resignation.

Johnson plans to bring separate foreign aid bills funding Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan to the floor this week, Axios reported. The Speaker of the House told Doocy that he is “not worried” about his GOP colleagues launching a motion to vacate him from his leadership role in an interview on Fox News.

“Mr. Speaker. Ultimately, they’ve got to pass the rule first and they will. And then everybody gets to vote. But there are a number of members of your own caucus, Republicans who have said, you know, if you bring up the Ukraine thing, this was a week or so ago, they would vote to vacate you, kick you out of your job,” Doocy began. “Two questions. One, is that still a worry? And two, if you, if they do vote to vacate and you’re kicked out of your job, if you were to resign from Congress, you could theoretically give the Democrats the majority in the House of Representatives.”

“Look, none of that’s going to happen. I don’t worry about the vacate motion at all,” Johnson told the Fox News co-host. “I’m here to do my job. I don’t think that’s going to happen.”

“I think what a lot of people were concerned about was us being pressed to pass the Senate supplemental again, where everything’s merged together,” he continued. “This is what conservatives like me and all my friends, Freedom Caucus and otherwise. This is what we desire. This is what we work towards, is to have the regular process of Congress work. And that’s exactly what you’re going to see this week.” (RELATED: Woman who Went Viral Hugging Trump At Chick-Fil-A Blasts Biden For ‘Disrupting’ Black Community)

“So again, everybody gets to vote their conscience on each of these measures separately. And I think that resolves the concern,” Johnson said. “So no, I’m not worried about that at all.”

Republican Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene filed a motion to vacate targeting Johnson on March 22 shortly before the House of Representatives passed a $1.2 trillion spending bill to fund the government through the rest of the fiscal year by a 286 to 134 vote.