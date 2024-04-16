Legendary Dodgers Pitcher Carl Erskine Dead At 97

Carl Erskine, the legendary Brooklyn Dodgers pitcher, passed away Tuesday at the age of 97, ABC reported.

The revered baseball pitcher died at Community Hospital Anderson in his hometown of Anderson, Indiana, according to ABC. Erskine’s baseball career was remembered with the Brooklyn Dodgers’ storied “Boys of Summer,” of the 1950s. He played his entire Major League Baseball career with the Dodgers from 1948 to 1959, helping the team secure five National League pennants and their memorable 1955 World Series victory.

The Dodgers mourn the passing of one of the team’s all-time greats, Carl Erskine, at the age of 97. Carl was an All-Star, a World Series Champion, a true ally to Jackie Robinson and more in the pursuit of equality, and a pioneering advocate for those with special needs, inspired… pic.twitter.com/1MPNDnz9HR — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) April 16, 2024

Erskine’s career highlight was in the 1953 season when he led the National League with a 20-6 record. One of his most notable achievements that year was striking out 14 New York Yankees in Game 3 of the World Series—a record that stood for a decade. His career stats boast a 122-78 win-loss record, a 4.00 ERA and 981 strikeouts, marking him as one of the premier pitchers of his time, ABC stated. (RELATED: MLB Manager And Umpire Get Into A Couple Of Old-School Shouting Matches After Strange Maneuver From Opposing Team)

Erskine was a community figure in Anderson, contributing to various local initiatives and serving on the board of Star Financial Bank. His efforts extended to the areas of developmental disabilities, inspired by his son Jimmy, leading to impacts on the Special Olympics and other related causes, according to the outlet.

Erskine was a champion of humanitarian causes, receiving the Buck O’Neil Lifetime Achievement Award from the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2023, according to ABC.