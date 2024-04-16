Lawyer Faces Charges For Assaulting Woman, Reportedly Pretends To Have Seizure When Arrested

A local defense attorney got arrested at a North Carolina law office after allegedly assaulting a woman Monday, Law&Crime reported.

Mary Leazer Rogers, 53, allegedly initiated a violent dispute over suspicions of a personal relationship between the victim and one of Rogers’ clients, according to Law&Crime. Officers arrived on the scene to discover a woman with facial injuries, including blood and scratches. The argument escalated when Rogers allegedly punched the victim multiple times in the face.

The situation intensified as police took Rogers into custody. She reportedly kicked one officer in the leg and spit in the face of another. Rogers continued to resist by lying down in the police car and refusing to sit up. Despite officers’ efforts to manage her, Rogers threw herself out of the vehicle and onto the ground, screaming and causing a public disturbance, the outlet stated.

Lawyer arrested for allegedly assaulting woman during argument about client, then fakes seizure https://t.co/SZEBSaoA1m — Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) April 16, 2024

Believing Rogers was experiencing a seizure, officers transported her to a hospital. However, it was revealed there that she had been allegedly pretending, a claim she confirmed to the hospital staff. Rogers also spit on a medic during her hospital stay, the outlet reported. (RELATED: REPORT: Man Arrested After Allegedly Impersonating Lawyer, Practicing In Country’s High Court)

Rogers now faces multiple charges, including assault, assault on a government official, and malicious conduct by a prisoner. She posted bond and awaits a court appearance scheduled for May 7, the outlet stated.

A Charlotte native and an alumna of Davidson College and the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill, Rogers was admitted to the North Carolina Bar in 1995. She previously worked at the Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Office. Rogers is currently representing Michael Withers, a suspect in a high-profile 2021 murder case, according to Law&Crime.