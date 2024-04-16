Rockies Potentially Lose Kyle Freeland To Injury For One Of The Dumbest Reasons Ever

And this is why the Rockies are the Rockies.

It was an absolutely tough night for the Colorado Rockies in their Monday night game against the Philadelphia Phillies as they lost a heartbreaker, 2-1. But that’s not even the biggest defeat of the evening that they suffered.

In the top of the 9th inning, the game was tied up at 1-1 when Colorado‘s All-Star catcher Elias Diaz came to the plate. He delivered a double to left field with two outs on the board, putting the Rockies in a good position to potentially take the lead. To increase their chances, Colorado manager Bud Black made the call to pinch-run for Diaz (the go-ahead run), but there was one major problem: The Rockies’ bench is extraordinarily weak right now because of several players being sick.

By using a starting pitcher as a pinch-runner — left-hander Kyle Freeland.

With Freeland on second, he eventually advanced to third base off a wild pitch, putting him in even better position to take the lead for Colorado. And then Phillies closing pitcher Jeff Hoffman threw another wild pitch, giving Freeland the opportunity to take the lead for the Rockies. However, Philadelphia catcher J.T. Realmuto was on point in this situation, quickly tracking the ball down to make a flip to home plate that got Freeland out as he was sliding.

In the process of this, Freeland and Hoffman smashed into each other in a collision, with Freeland clearly in pain immediately afterwards. You can see in the video that he was holding his right arm while laying face-down.

WATCH:

With a thin bench, the Rockies pinch-ran starting pitcher Kyle Freeland for their catcher as the go-ahead run in the ninth Freeland got thrown out at home and injured on the play, though he returned to the dugout quickly. The call stood after replay pic.twitter.com/QAmd9KyDUG — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) April 16, 2024

At this time, the severity of the injury is not known, but man … what a tough time to be a Rockies fan with these circumstances.