Videos Show Year’s Worth Of Rain Swallowing Up Desert City In Just 12 Hours

Videos taken from Dubai in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) show the effects of the flash flooding from the torrent of rain hitting the country Tuesday.

A video compilation tweeted out by the Twitter user “What the media hides” displays these surreal scenes of flooding in what is usually a desert environment.

Strange weather in Dubai pic.twitter.com/q5lqGouTZB — What the media hides. (@narrative_hole) April 16, 2024

One video appeared to show strong gusts of wind carrying away outside furniture on a multi-storied building. Another showed a plane at Dubai International Airport moving through great swathes of water at an airport, and another displayed the flooding of a store called Flying Tiger Copenhagen.

The Dubai International Airport issued a notice about “the continued exceptional weather event” disrupting normal operations and that the airport authorities had elected to divert “inbound flights due to arrive this evening on Tuesday” until the weather clears up. This particular airport is the 2nd busiest in the world, according to CNN. (RELATED: ‘We Can Make History Together’: Video Captures Historic Moment Between Israel And Saudi Arabia)

CNN noted that nearly 4 inches (100 mm) of rain had fallen over the desert kingdom in just 24 hours — which is around what the United Nations estimates Dubai typically experiences in one year. The World Bank estimated that the UAE gets between 140 and 200 mm (5.5 to 7.8 inches) of rainfall annually.

The UAE’s National Centre of Meteorology has issued widespread alerts to its citizenry over the weather.

Government workers were also issued directives to work remotely during this period of inclement weather, the Khaleej Times reported.

Dubai Police posted photos on Twitter of their teams helping people.

Highlights of the on-site efforts of #DubaiPolice teams amidst the current rainy weather conditions. pic.twitter.com/HKhLp5qngl — Dubai Policeشرطة دبي (@DubaiPoliceHQ) April 16, 2024

The same flash flood was responsible for at least 17 people dying in Oman Monday, according to The Associated Press. The flooding tragically overtook a school bus and killed a group of students as well as the driver.