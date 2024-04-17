Scooter Shooters Allegedly Kill 1, Injure 3 Others In Crime Spree

Men on scooters allegedly went on a shooting spree that left one man dead and left three others injured in the Bronx on Tuesday night, the New York Police Department (NYPD) said.

Three of the victims were shot in the leg, and the man who was killed, 29-year-old Miguel Doleo, was hit in the chest allegedly by the masked assailants on scooters, the police said, according to ABC News. The scooter shooters allegedly shot a total of 10 rounds, according to the police, the outlet reported. The victims ranged from 23 to 37 years old. RELATED: Teenage Babysitter Shot Several Times While Two Kids Slept, Police Say)

NYPD Assistant Chief Benjamin Gurley said in a press conference Tuesday that there were two scooters involved in the incident, describing the shooting as “tragic.”

Watch as @NYPDDaughtry and NYPD executives provide an update on an investigation in the Bronx. https://t.co/5f0g3hLZYJ — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) April 17, 2024

“The rear passengers of each scooter pulled out firearms-that is two firearms- and they fired approximately ten rounds at the males standing on the southwest corner,” Gurley said. “At this point, we have one male in custody that we are unsure that they are directly tied to the incident, but that is currently under investigation.”

Deputy Commissioner of Operations Kaz Daughtry told the public that police were working with the Community Response Team to bring the shooters to justice, CBS News reported.

Police have been cracking down against mounted suspects. Daughtry mentioned that so far in 2024, police have arrested 1,300 suspects on scooters, and issued 989 summons to people on scooters, the outlet noted. Daughter further added that 9,500 illegal scooters, dirt bikes and ATVs have been taken off the streets of New York City in 2024 alone, the outlet reported.

“We have to give our officers a lot of credit. It takes a skill to apprehend these individuals on scooters. We don’t want our cops chasing them throughout streets because we don’t want to put the public in jeopardy, so we use other things like technology,” Daughtry said, according to CBS News.