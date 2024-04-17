Teenage Babysitter Shot Several Times While Two Kids Slept, Police Say

A 16-year-old babysitter was shot several times when answering the door in Philadelphia Monday night, according to the police, ABC News reported.

The shooting of the teenager occurred while two younger children were sleeping inside the same house, the outlet noted. (RELATED: Police Officer Shot Dead By Teen Over Suspicious Vehicle Stop, Police Say)

A 16-year-old boy was shot multiple times when answering the door in Philadelphia, police said, while two younger children who were sleeping inside avoided any injuries. https://t.co/7yeK9H8VtZ — ABC News (@ABC) April 17, 2024

“At least one male entered the property and fired six shots, striking the 16-year-old in the abdomen and the arm,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said during a press conference, ABC News reported. The teen managed to survive the traumatic incident and his condition has been listed as stable, the outlet noted.

“I just heard gunshots, I woke up,” Norman Ray, a neighbor, told CBS News. “I heard somebody shout and I heard a car pull off and I just sat there and waited, make sure my boys were OK,” Ray added.

Police said the two younger children — aged 5 and 7 — who escaped the hail of bullets were the babysitter’s cousins, ABC 6 reported. “We’re very, very lucky that those two children … were not struck by gunfire because that’s where the shots were fired. Multiple bullet holes in the living room wall right near where these children were sleeping on the couch,” Small said, the outlet noted.

Another teenager was also present inside the home who was not hit by the gunfire, CBS News reported. Police have opened an investigation into the incident, according to ABC.