Julia Louis-Dreyfus Admits To Incredibly Awkward Moment She Couldn’t Escape Her ‘Seinfeld’ Character

Famous actress, Julia Louis-Dreyfus admitted she wasn’t able to escape her fame in a very private moment.

The star recalled an uncomfortable experience in which she was recognized and referred to as “Elaine,” the character she played on “Seinfeld,” while she was in the middle of giving birth. She spoke of the embarrassing experience on her “Wiser Than Me” podcast. “I was giving birth and when you’re in labor, they put that monitor around your tummy,” she explained. “And I was in the bathroom and I was naked and I had the thing around my tummy and I was massive, by the way. I gained like 50 pounds when I was pregnant,” said the mother of two. “And I was standing there, and my water broke, and all of a sudden a nurse came into the room and I went, ‘My water broke!’ Ok, reminding you — naked. And she goes, ‘Elaine!’ It was so awful. Isn’t that crazy?'” Louis-Dreyfus said.

US actor Julia Louis-Dreyfus attends the premiere of the seventh and final season of HBO’s “Veep” at Alice Tully Hall at the Lincoln Center in New York City on March 26, 2019. Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) via Getty Images

Actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus attends the Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony honoring her on May 4, 2010 in Hollywood, California. Photo by Valerie Macon/Getty Images

The famous actress addressed how being a famous television star often makes fans a bit too comfortable, as they have the illusion of familiarity with celebrities they haven’t actually met.

“I think particularly with television – with computer, I should say – I mean everybody’s watching it on all these other devices, but you’re in their home,” Louis-Dreyfus said on the podcast.

Actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus arrives at Broadcast Television Journalists Association’s third annual Critics’ Choice Television Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on June 10, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Julia Louis-Dreyfus attends the Premiere of Disney and Pixar’s “Onward” on February 18, 2020 in Hollywood, California. Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images

“I mean, you have that experience with your show, no doubt. You’re in their home so they feel relaxed with your presence,” she said. (RELATED: ‘I Wish I Went To School’: Zendaya Admits Child Stardom Took A Toll)

The famous actress spoke of the challenges of fame, “which can be lovely, there is a downside to it though,” she said.

The cast from television’s popular “Seinfeld” comedy show are pictured in this undated file photo. Photo by FILES / AFP via Getty Images

Louis-Dreyfus has two sons, Henry and Charlie, with her husband, Brad Hall.