‘Seinfeld’ Actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus Has Blunt Reaction To Teased Cast Reunion

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, renowned for her role as Elaine in the iconic sitcom, “Seinfeld,” was reportedly just as clueless as everyone else on the possible “Seinfeld” reunion, according to The Guardian.

Jerry Seinfeld previously hinted to a possible reunion, per The Guardian. During a stand-up performance in Boston, Seinfeld teased the audience with a cryptic revelation about the show’s finale, stating, “Something is going to happen that has to do with that ending. It hasn’t happened yet.” He went on to imply that he and Larry David had contemplated something related to the finale.

However, Louis-Dreyfus, a key cast member of the classic series, seemed to have no idea what the series creator was talking about. When asked about Seinfeld’s comments in an interview with the Guardian, she candidly responded, “Yeah, I just saw last night. And I don’t know what the hell he’s talking about.” (RELATED: Julia Louis-Dreyfus Calls For Boycott Of Network That Helped Make Her Famous)

Julia Louis-Dreyfus Breaks Silence on ‘Seinfeld’ Reunion Rumors https://t.co/AwSRwUuil1 — Parade Mag (@ParadeMagazine) October 14, 2023

The 1998 “Seinfeld” finale concluded with Jerry, Elaine, George and Kramer being arrested and locked up in jail, a divisive ending for the show’s fans, Variety reported. The episode attracted an enormous live viewership — over 76 million people tuned in — making it one of the most-watched television broadcasts in history.

Louis-Dreyfus, who earned seven consecutive Emmy nominations for her role as Elaine on “Seinfeld” and won the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series award in 1996, has previously spoken about the emotional challenge of concluding the show. She described the transition as “gutting” and expressed the sense of loss when a project ends, which resonates with her for both movies and TV shows, according to the outlet.