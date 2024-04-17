Entertainment

Prince Harry Digs His Heels Into American Soil By Officially Renouncing His British Residency

Leena Nasir Entertainment Reporter
Prince Harry has officially renounced his British residency and claimed the United States as his home.

Filings published by “Companies House,” April 15, indicate ‘Prince Henry Charles Albert David Duke of Sussex’ records show that his ‘New Country/State Usually Resident’ is now the USA. It was previously recorded as being the United Kingdom, according to Daily Mail. By taking this action, Prince Harry officially turned his back on Britain. This is a major indicator that he has no plans to live in his native country permanently for the foreseeable future.

TOPSHOT - Britain's Prince Harry and his fiancée US actress Meghan Markle watch a dance performance by Jukebox Collective during a visit at Cardiff Castle in Cardiff, south Wales on January 18, 2018, for a day showcasing the rich culture and heritage of Wales. (Photo by Ben Birchall / POOL / AFP) (Photo by BEN BIRCHALL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

This change comes at a critical point in time, as President Joe Biden faces increased pressure to release Harry’s visa records to determine his potential for being deported, according to Daily Mail.

CARDIFF, WALES - JANUARY 18: Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle attend a street dance class during their visit to Star Hub on January 18, 2018 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo by Geoff Pugh - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Harry’s sustainable, non-profit travel organization founded in 2019, Travalyst, requires end-of-year procedures to be filed, and it has been reported that his new details were updated to reflect the United States as his “new country/state,” according to Daily Mail. It was originally listed as the UK when the company launched.

TOPSHOT - Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry (R) and his wife, Meghan Markle embrace at The Invictus Games in The Hague on April 16, 2022. The Invictus Games is an international sporting event for servicemen and veterans who have been psychologically or physically injured in their military service. (Photo by Remko de Waal / ANP / AFP) / Netherlands OUT (Photo by REMKO DE WAAL/ANP/AFP via Getty Images)

On it, he declared that his “new country/state” was now the “United States,” according to documents obtained by the Daily Mail.

When Harry founded the organization in 2019, his original place of residence was noted as the UK.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped away from their royal duties and titles in 2020 and relocated to America, where they currently reside with their children, Prince Albert and Princess Lilibet. They settled in Montecito, California after being evicted from Frogmore Cottage in the United Kingdom. (RELATED: Sadly, We’re Not Done With Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Just Yet)

Markle and Harry no longer have an official address in the United Kingdom.

 