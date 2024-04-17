Prince Harry Digs His Heels Into American Soil By Officially Renouncing His British Residency

Prince Harry has officially renounced his British residency and claimed the United States as his home.

Filings published by “Companies House,” April 15, indicate ‘Prince Henry Charles Albert David Duke of Sussex’ records show that his ‘New Country/State Usually Resident’ is now the USA. It was previously recorded as being the United Kingdom, according to Daily Mail. By taking this action, Prince Harry officially turned his back on Britain. This is a major indicator that he has no plans to live in his native country permanently for the foreseeable future.

This change comes at a critical point in time, as President Joe Biden faces increased pressure to release Harry’s visa records to determine his potential for being deported, according to Daily Mail.

Harry’s sustainable, non-profit travel organization founded in 2019, Travalyst, requires end-of-year procedures to be filed, and it has been reported that his new details were updated to reflect the United States as his “new country/state,” according to Daily Mail. It was originally listed as the UK when the company launched.

When Harry founded the organization in 2019, his original place of residence was noted as the UK.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped away from their royal duties and titles in 2020 and relocated to America, where they currently reside with their children, Prince Albert and Princess Lilibet. They settled in Montecito, California after being evicted from Frogmore Cottage in the United Kingdom. (RELATED: Sadly, We’re Not Done With Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Just Yet)

Markle and Harry no longer have an official address in the United Kingdom.