Prince Harry Leaves UK Just One Day After Arriving To Visit Ailing King: REPORT

Prince Harry reportedly high-tailed it out of the United Kingdom just 24 hours after visiting his ailing father, King Charles III.

Harry reportedly met with his father for a mere 45 minutes following his shocking cancer diagnosis, before deciding to make his way back to Los Angeles, according to Daily Mail. He did not spend the night with his family, and did not personally visit with Prince William or check in with William’s wife, Kate, who is recovering from a recent abdominal procedure, according to Daily Mail.

By all accounts, their relationship remains strained.

The Duke of Sussex arrived at Heathrow airport at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday and was scheduled to arrive back in Los Angeles at roughly 6:30 p.m. local time to rejoin his wife, Meghan, and their children, Archie and Lillibet, in Montecito, according to Daily Mail.

Prince Harry took on a ten hour flight in each direction to spend less than an hour with King Charles III, the outlet noted. He reportedly had a police escort from the airport to Clarence House, where he checked in on the king.

His visit consisted of a “brief meeting,” with Charles and Camilla, as the king was reportedly tired after undergoing treatment on Monday. The king and queen were then driven to Buckingham Palace to a waiting helicopter. From there, they were reportedly flown to Sandringham in Norfolk, according to Daily Mail.

This was the first formal meeting between Prince Harry and King Charles since the late Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral in Sept. 2022. Harry, who is fifth in line for the throne after William and his three children, attended the king’s Coronation in Westminster Abbey in May, but reportedly did not interact with his father during that visit. (RELATED: King Charles Diagnosed With Cancer)

King Charles III is receiving treatment for an unspecified form of cancer, the royal family confirmed in a statement Monday.