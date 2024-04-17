Quentin Tarantino Cancels ‘The Movie Critic’: REPORT

Legendary director Quentin Tarantino has reportedly just canceled his 10th and final project, “The Movie Critic.”

Initial reports indicate Tarantino simply changed his mind and decided to officially pull the plug on the entire project, according to Deadline. The highly anticipated film was poised to feature Brad Pitt in the starring role, a welcome third pairing after Pitt and Tarantino worked together on the blockbuster films, “Inglourious Basterds,” and “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.”

Tarantino had rewritten the script, which caused a delay in production. It appears he then assessed the concept and decided this movie would be the final one that marks his official end in Hollywood, according to Deadline.

Sources close to the situation said Tarantino will go back to the drawing board to decide what his final movie will be, as fans wait with bated breath for an update.

Tarantino has long been considered among the greats in Hollywood, and is recognized for such films as “Pulp Fiction,” “Reservoir Dogs,” “Django Unchained” and “Jackie Brown.”

He has long said he would end his career on a high note and his grand finale would be at movie number 10. (RELATED: Quentin Tarantino Visits Israeli Army Base)

This story continues to develop.