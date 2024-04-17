Entertainment

Quentin Tarantino Cancels ‘The Movie Critic’: REPORT

Portraits - 16th Rome Film Fest 2021

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Leena Nasir Entertainment Reporter
Font Size:

Legendary director Quentin Tarantino has reportedly just canceled his 10th and final project, “The Movie Critic.”

Initial reports indicate Tarantino simply changed his mind and decided to officially pull the plug on the entire project, according to Deadline. The highly anticipated film was poised to feature Brad Pitt in the starring role, a welcome third pairing after Pitt and Tarantino worked together on the blockbuster films, “Inglourious Basterds,” and “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.”

CENTURY CITY, CA - JANUARY 30: Director Quentin Tarantino arrives at the 62nd Annual Directors Guild Of America Awards at the Hyatt Regency Century Plaza on January 30, 2010 in Century City, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Director Quentin Tarantino arrives at the 62nd Annual Directors Guild Of America Awards at the Hyatt Regency Century Plaza on January 30, 2010 in Century City, California. Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Tarantino had rewritten the script, which caused a delay in production. It appears he then assessed the concept and decided this movie would be the final one that marks his official end in Hollywood, according to Deadline.

TOPSHOT - US film director Quentin Tarantino arrives for the Closing Ceremony and the screening of the film "Elemental" during the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 27, 2023. (Photo by Patricia DE MELO MOREIRA / AFP) (Photo by PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP via Getty Images)

US film director Quentin Tarantino arrives for the Closing Ceremony and the screening of the film “Elemental” during the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 27, 2023. Photo by PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP via Getty Images

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 27: Quentin Tarantino presents The Grand Prix Award during the closing ceremony during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 27, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

Quentin Tarantino presents The Grand Prix Award during the closing ceremony during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 27, 2023 in Cannes, France. Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

Sources close to the situation said Tarantino will go back to the drawing board to decide what his final movie will be, as fans wait with bated breath for an update.

Tarantino has long been considered among the greats in Hollywood, and is recognized for such films as “Pulp Fiction,” “Reservoir Dogs,” “Django Unchained” and “Jackie Brown.”

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 27: Quentin Tarantino presents The Grand Prix Award during the closing ceremony during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 27, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

Quentin Tarantino presents The Grand Prix Award during the closing ceremony during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 27, 2023 in Cannes, France. Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

He has long said he would end his career on a high note and his grand finale would be at movie number 10. (RELATED: Quentin Tarantino Visits Israeli Army Base)

This story continues to develop.