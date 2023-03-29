REPORT: Details Of Quentin Tarantino’s Final Movie Emerge

Iconic filmmaker Quentin Tarantino is reportedly preparing to direct his 10th and final film before retirement, according to a report.

Sources close to the situation said Tarantino has already written the script for his final film, which is reportedly titled “The Movie Critic,” according to The Hollywood Reporter. The new movie could be poised to begin filming as early as this fall. Tarantino has long spoken about intentionally ending his career at the 10-movie mark, and has so far released a total of nine blockbuster films (counting the two Kill Bill movies as one).

“The Movie Critic” will reportedly be set in Los Angeles in the late 1970s and is said to feature a female lead as the central character, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The legendary director has released some of the most highly revered films in Hollywood including “Pulp Fiction,” “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” “Reservoir Dogs,” and “Django Unchained.” He has secured some of the biggest names in the industry to star in his movies, including Samuel L. Jackson, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Brad Pitt.

Sources indicate the new movie could be up for bids to studios or buyers as early as this month, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Sony is the front-runner most likely to clinch the film as a result of Tarantino’s existing friendship with Sony’s top executive, Tom Rothman.

Tarantino spoke about ending his career at 10 films during an interview with Playboy in 2012.

“I want to stop at a certain point. Directors don’t get better as they get older. Usually the worst films in their filmography are those last four at the end,” he said, according to The Hollywood Reporter. (RELATED: Tarantino Names ‘Greatest Movie Ever Made’)

“I am all about my filmography, and one bad film fucks up three good ones. I don’t want that bad, out-of-touch comedy in my filmography, the movie that makes people think, ‘Oh man, he still thinks it’s 20 years ago,'” he said.

“When directors get out-of-date, it’s not pretty.”