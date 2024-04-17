Editorial

Hero: 49ers’ Brock Purdy Saves Woman’s Life From Near Coyote Attack

Brock Purdy confirmed he issued an alert to a local reporter about a coyote that was approaching both her and her dog during a commercial shoot he was doing. [X/Screenshot/Public — @PatMcAfeeShow]

Mad cool points earned for Brock Purdy.

If you’re a quarterback in the NFL, one of the biggest skills that you’re going to need is situational awareness — San Francisco 49ers’ Brock Purdy has that in flying colors.

Making an appearance Tuesday on “The Pat McAfee Show,” Purdy gave confirmation that he issued an alert to a local reporter about a coyote that was approaching both her and her dog during a commercial shoot he was doing for John Deere.

We can only assume that this story flew under the radar and is now going viral, because back in Feb., this was reported on-air by Sara Donchey of CBS News Bay Area. During a television segment, Donchey told the story that while she was following the cameras and walking her dog in the process, Purdy shouted out to her that a coyote was nearing.

Check out Brock Purdy!

My man is fresh off leading the 49ers to the Super Bowl, he’s set to get a fat contract after the 2024 season, he’s got all the fame that a quarterback would want and now here he is out here saving women from coyotes. All we need is Brock kissing babies, and this dude has a PR campaign for the ages! (RELATED: Bruins Play-By-Play Voice Jack Edwards Announces Retirement After 19 Seasons)

Do the damn thing, Brock. Do the damn thing.