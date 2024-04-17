Hero: 49ers’ Brock Purdy Saves Woman’s Life From Near Coyote Attack

Mad cool points earned for Brock Purdy.

If you’re a quarterback in the NFL, one of the biggest skills that you’re going to need is situational awareness — San Francisco 49ers’ Brock Purdy has that in flying colors.

Making an appearance Tuesday on “The Pat McAfee Show,” Purdy gave confirmation that he issued an alert to a local reporter about a coyote that was approaching both her and her dog during a commercial shoot he was doing for John Deere.

You SAVED a reporter from a coyote‼️ “I can’t believe that was a real thing but I can confirm that did happen” ~ @brockpurdy13 #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/JU9HQ0Cx0L — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 16, 2024

We can only assume that this story flew under the radar and is now going viral, because back in Feb., this was reported on-air by Sara Donchey of CBS News Bay Area. During a television segment, Donchey told the story that while she was following the cameras and walking her dog in the process, Purdy shouted out to her that a coyote was nearing.