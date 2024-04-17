Editorial

Bruins Play-By-Play Voice Jack Edwards Announces Retirement After 19 Seasons

Jack Edward raises a gold hockey stick as he just announced his retirement from broadcasting for the Bruins before a game between the Boston Bruins and the Ottawa Senators at the TD Garden on April 16, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts.

(Photo by Rich Gagnon/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
Congratulations on a glorious two decades, Jack!

Following 19 seasons as the play-by-play announcer of the Boston Bruins, Jack Edwards announced his retirement Tuesday.

Broadcasting for Boston on NESN, Edwards has labeled his gig in the past as a “dream job.” He began in 2005, and before then, was a member of ESPN for over 10 years. Through the end of the postseason, Edwards will continue to call Bruins games.

The 67-year-old Edwards has had recent struggles with his speech slowing, receiving therapy in the process. Back in Feb., Edwards spoke with The Boston Globe about his issue. (RELATED: Effective Immediately: John Sterling, The Voice Of The New York Yankees For 36 Seasons, Retires Due To Health Issues)

Prior to Tuesday night’s regular-season finale for the Bruins against the Ottawa Senators, Edwards was recognized by the franchise and was given a golden stick that honored his almost-two decades as the team’s official voice. Putting his hand over his heart as a thank you, Edwards held the stick up at the pregame ceremony as fans cheered him on.

“I retire from broadcasting not with a heavy heart, but gratefulness for a 19-year-long joyride,” said Edwards in an official release. “I owe my career, my own pursuit of happiness, to the love and support of my family. I thank every member of the Bruins and NESN for your loyalty, helping me to achieve and live out a lifetime goal, high above the ice.”

In total, Edwards — who grew up a Bruins fan — had a broadcasting career of 45 years.

Enjoy retirement, Jack! You deserve it!