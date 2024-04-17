Bruins Play-By-Play Voice Jack Edwards Announces Retirement After 19 Seasons

Congratulations on a glorious two decades, Jack!

Following 19 seasons as the play-by-play announcer of the Boston Bruins, Jack Edwards announced his retirement Tuesday.

Broadcasting for Boston on NESN, Edwards has labeled his gig in the past as a “dream job.” He began in 2005, and before then, was a member of ESPN for over 10 years. Through the end of the postseason, Edwards will continue to call Bruins games.

The 67-year-old Edwards has had recent struggles with his speech slowing, receiving therapy in the process. Back in Feb., Edwards spoke with The Boston Globe about his issue. (RELATED: Effective Immediately: John Sterling, The Voice Of The New York Yankees For 36 Seasons, Retires Due To Health Issues)

Prior to Tuesday night’s regular-season finale for the Bruins against the Ottawa Senators, Edwards was recognized by the franchise and was given a golden stick that honored his almost-two decades as the team’s official voice. Putting his hand over his heart as a thank you, Edwards held the stick up at the pregame ceremony as fans cheered him on.

“I retire from broadcasting not with a heavy heart, but gratefulness for a 19-year-long joyride,” said Edwards in an official release. “I owe my career, my own pursuit of happiness, to the love and support of my family. I thank every member of the Bruins and NESN for your loyalty, helping me to achieve and live out a lifetime goal, high above the ice.”

In total, Edwards — who grew up a Bruins fan — had a broadcasting career of 45 years.

Jack, you have been the voice of a golden era of Bruins hockey. Over the course of two decades, you brought passion and authenticity to the NESN broadcast each night as you narrated so many unforgettable moments and memories for B’s fans across New England. As you enter your… pic.twitter.com/TBQ1Hv9FMT — x – Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 16, 2024

Enjoy retirement, Jack! You deserve it!