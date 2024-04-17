Senate Dismisses Impeachment Charges Against Mayorkas

The Democratic-held Senate voted on Wednesday to dismiss both articles of impeachment against Department of Homeland Security Sec. Alejandro Mayorkas.

The House voted to impeach Mayorkas on Feb. 13 over his handling of the crisis at the southern border. The Senate quickly killed the impeachment trial after the House impeachment managers presented the articles on Tuesday. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Sen. Roger Marshall Goes After Mayorkas, Slams Him For Border Crisis Ahead Of Impeachment Trial)

This is a breaking news story.

