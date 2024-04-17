NPR Editor Who Exposed Newsroom’s Left-Wing Bias Resigns

The veteran National Public Radio editor who exposed left-wing bias at the taxpayer-funded outlet announced his resignation Wednesday following his suspension.

Uri Berliner, who cited examples of the network’s bias in an essay published by the Free Press April 9 that outlined the network’s lack of “viewpoint diversity,” posted the resignation on X Wednesday, one day after news he was suspended without pay broke. Berliner cited comments by new NPR CEO Katherine Maher in his resignation, according to the post. (RELATED: ‘NPR Has Radically Changed’: Jonathan Turley Says New CEO Told Conservatives To ‘Pound Sand’)

My resignation letter to NPR CEO @krmaher pic.twitter.com/0hafVbcZAK — Uri Berliner (@uberliner) April 17, 2024

“I am resigning from NPR, a great American institution where I have worked for 25 years,” Berliner says in his resignation letter. “I don’t support calls to defund NPR. I respect the integrity of my colleagues and wish for NPR to thrive and do important journalism.”

“But I cannot work in a newsroom where I am disparaged by a new CEO whose divisive views confirm the very problems at NPR that I cite in my Free Press essay,” Berliner continued.

Maher reportedly warned the hosts of NPR’s programs “All Things Considered” and “Morning Edition” to not make Berliner a “martyr,” the New York Times reported.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.