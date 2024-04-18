US

Massive 911 Outage Hits Nebraska, Texas, Nevada and South Dakota: REPORT

Several states reportedly lost connection to emergency dispatchers late Wednesday night, inhibiting affected areas from calling 911.

The outages affected parts of Nebraska, Texas, Nevada and all of South Dakota, and the issue was resolved around midnight, CBS News reported.

In Texas, the City of Del Rio Police Department posted on Facebook that the issue was caused by a cell carrier, but did not say which carrier was responsible.

“We are aware of an outage with a major cellular carrier affecting the ability to reach 911,” the Facebook post read. “This issue is with the carrier and not the City of Del Rio systems. Our emergency services remain operational.”

Conversely, in Las Vegas and Henderson County, Nevada, officials said they could not see the 911 calls as they were coming in but could see the numbers and were calling them back right away.

While the repercussions of this incident remain uncertain, officials told CBS News that all attempted 911 calls were responded to.

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) said on Twitter they are “aware of reports of 911-related outages and we are currently investigating.”