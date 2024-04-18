Entertainment

Chris Hemsworth’s Movie Trailer Was Seriously Just Launched In Space

Leena Nasir Entertainment Reporter
Paramount has just launched Chris Hemsworth’s new movie trailer, “Transformers One,” in outer space via a weather balloon.

“This is the first time in the history of the world, that a movie trailer has been launched into space, and it’s not just any movie trailer — it’s ‘Transformers One,'” Hemsworth said in a narrated clip posted to YouTube.

The movie clip showed the weather balloon carrying the camera into space and gave fans an idea of how the launch was executed. Hemsworth sat with his co-star Brian Tyree Henry, who plays Megatron in the blockbuster film. The two went back and forth in a discussion about how the movie earned its title.

“Did you ever think that you’d see this day?” Hemsworth said. “The very first [trailer launched in space], that’s why this movie is called ‘Transformers One … It should be called ‘Transformers First,'” Hemsworth quipped.

“Transformers One” is said to be one of Paramount’s highest tested movies in the history of the studio, according to Deadline.

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 28: A British inspired Transformer, made from original bus parts is displayed in front of Tower Bridge on November 28, 2009 in London, England. Twitter fans voted to see a London 'bendy' bus made into a Transformer to celebrate the DVD & Blu-ray release of 'Transformers: Revenge of The Fallen' (Photo by Marco Secchi/Getty Images for Paramount Home Entertainment)

UNSPECIFIED LOCATION – MARCH 7: In this screengrab, Chris Hemsworth speaks at the 26th Annual Critics Choice Awards on March 07, 2021. (Photo by Getty Images/Getty Images for the Critics Choice Association)

Their conversation was posted in a picture-in-picture format, allowing fans to get a realistic look through the clouds in the sky as the movie trailer was taken to space.

Lorenzo di Bonaventura, Don Murphy, Tom DeSanto, Michael Bay, Mark Vahradian and Aaron Dem produced the film, according to Deadline. Josh Cooley sat in the director’s chair.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 5: Transformers robot Bumblebee, which stands at 5 metres tall and weighs 3 tonnes, tours Sydney Harbour by barge to launch the DVD of "Transformers: Revenge Of The Fallen" on November 5, 2009 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Matthew Vasilescu for Paramount Pictures Australia via Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 05: Honoree Brian Tyree Henry poses with "Supporting Actor Award" in the press room during Critics Choice Association's 5th Annual Celebration Of Black Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on December 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

The 3D movie is being heavily promoted well in advance of its release.

The initial Sept. 13 release date has been bumped to Sept. 20, keeping fans waiting just a little bit longer before they’re able to see what the fuss is all about.

“Transformers One” follows how Prime and Megatron, originally known as Orion Pax and D-16, journey from a friendship that is more like a brotherhood, to becoming rivals. (RELATED: Mia Goth Plays Porn Star With Past That Haunts Her In New ‘MaXXXine’ Trailer)

The film has already become one of the most highly anticipated movies of the year.