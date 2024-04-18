Chris Hemsworth’s Movie Trailer Was Seriously Just Launched In Space

Paramount has just launched Chris Hemsworth’s new movie trailer, “Transformers One,” in outer space via a weather balloon.

“This is the first time in the history of the world, that a movie trailer has been launched into space, and it’s not just any movie trailer — it’s ‘Transformers One,'” Hemsworth said in a narrated clip posted to YouTube.

The movie clip showed the weather balloon carrying the camera into space and gave fans an idea of how the launch was executed. Hemsworth sat with his co-star Brian Tyree Henry, who plays Megatron in the blockbuster film. The two went back and forth in a discussion about how the movie earned its title.

“Did you ever think that you’d see this day?” Hemsworth said. “The very first [trailer launched in space], that’s why this movie is called ‘Transformers One … It should be called ‘Transformers First,'” Hemsworth quipped.

“Transformers One” is said to be one of Paramount’s highest tested movies in the history of the studio, according to Deadline.

Their conversation was posted in a picture-in-picture format, allowing fans to get a realistic look through the clouds in the sky as the movie trailer was taken to space.

Lorenzo di Bonaventura, Don Murphy, Tom DeSanto, Michael Bay, Mark Vahradian and Aaron Dem produced the film, according to Deadline. Josh Cooley sat in the director’s chair.

The 3D movie is being heavily promoted well in advance of its release.

The initial Sept. 13 release date has been bumped to Sept. 20, keeping fans waiting just a little bit longer before they’re able to see what the fuss is all about.

“Transformers One” follows how Prime and Megatron, originally known as Orion Pax and D-16, journey from a friendship that is more like a brotherhood, to becoming rivals. (RELATED: Mia Goth Plays Porn Star With Past That Haunts Her In New ‘MaXXXine’ Trailer)

The film has already become one of the most highly anticipated movies of the year.