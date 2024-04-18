Former Albany Defensive Lineman AJ Simon Dead At 25

AJ Simon, a former defensive lineman for the University of Albany and NFL Draft prospect, reportedly passed away Wednesday at the age of 25.

The details of Simon’s sudden death have not been disclosed, according to TMZ. His death was confirmed by UAlbany Football through a social media post. Described by his coaches and teammates as a remarkable young man and an exemplary teammate, the football star had become a cornerstone of the UAlbany football program during his tenure.

“The UAlbany football program was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former student-athlete Amitral ‘AJ’ Simon this morning,” Albany said in a statement. “AJ was a tremendous young man and even better teammate throughout his time at UAlbany. He was a role model both on and off the field, serving as a pillar to this program over the last two years. He will be profoundly missed.”

Head Coach Greg Gattuso expressed his condolences and reflected on Simon’s character and the deep bond they shared. “Two joyous year [sic] coaching and becoming friends with AJ Simon,” Gattuso said in a statement posted on X. “My prayers are dedicated to the Simon family. I love you AJ and will always have a special place in my heart for #8.” (RELATED: Georgia High School Football Star Dies Unexpectedly Just One Day Before State Championship Game)

Hailing from Tobyhanna, Pennsylvania, Simon transferred to Albany after starting his football career at Bloomsburg University. In the 2023 season, he made a mark by achieving 12.5 sacks and was recognized as a first-team All-CAA conference player, according to TMZ. Ranked as the 36th best edge rusher in the draft by experts at The Athletic, Simon’s professional aspirations were high as he approached the NFL Draft.