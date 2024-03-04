Former South Carolina Football Star DJ Park Dead At 29

D.J. Park, an ex-offensive lineman for the South Carolina Gamecocks football program who also had a brief stint with the Toronto Argonauts in the Canadian Football League, has passed away, according to USC assistant coach Shawn Elliott. He was 29 years old.

When Park was a member of the Gamecocks, Elliott was an offensive line coach for the team. Recently, Elliott came back to South Carolina to become a passing game coordinator.

“Saddened to hear about the passing of former Gamecock OL DJ Park. DJ was an awesome individual with a huge heart. You will be missed my friend,” wrote Elliott on X.

A standout football star for Dillon High School (South Carolina), Park was ranked in the top 20 among offensive lineman when he committed to the Gamecocks, according to 247 Sports.

From 2013-17, Park suited up for South Carolina, playing every game in the ’16 and ’17 campaigns prior to pursuing a career in professional football.

He would eventually join the Canadian Football League in 2018, signing with the Argonauts for a short time.

Talking to The State, Park’s ex-high school coach Kevin Roller said that Park had been suffering health issues as of late. (RELATED: NFL Legend Andy Russell Dead At 82)

Breana Park, the sister of D.J. Park, honored her brother on Facebook, per The State.

“To KNOW DJ/Joseph Park was to LOVE him,” wrote Breana. “I could write a novel but I’ll just leave it at that for now. I’ll miss you forever but at least you can rest easy now.”