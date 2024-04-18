Jenna Fischer Reveals She Filmed ‘Mean Girls’ With Broken Shoulder: ‘Still Rehabbing It’

Famous actress Jenna Fischer revealed she suffered a broken shoulder at the time of filming “Mean Girls” and wound up having to push through her role while in pain.

“It was the wildest experience,” she told People. “I shot for one day on Mean Girls, and then I didn’t have to shoot for a month, and in that month I went on a ski trip and I fell on a sidewalk and I broke my shoulder.”

Rather than delaying filming, she powered on and found ways to adapt her role to make it work. “So I had to shoot the rest of the movie with a very newly broken shoulder,” she said. The star went on to explain how challenging it was and just how long it took her to recover.

She said the cast and crew were very compassionate about the fact that she was struggling to work while in pain and that they did everything they could to accommodate her injury. The famous actress admitted she wasn’t really able to move her right arm, which added layers of complexity to the already stressful situation, according to People.

“If you notice in the opening shot of the movie, I’m out in the middle of a field, and Cady is singing, and I have a crossbody bag on. And I’m holding my crossbody bag,” she explained. “The reason I’m doing that is because I had to take my sling off. That was serving as a sling for me.”

Fischer described how she had to overcompensate with her good shoulder while filming.

“So if you notice in the movie I am exclusively gesturing with my left arm,” she told People. “So a big part of my role in Mean Girls was pretending I didn’t have a broken shoulder.”

One year has passed since Fischer broke her shoulder, and she has only begun to raise her arm above her head now.

“I’m still in physical therapy for it. I’m still rehabbing it,” she said. (RELATED: Video Appears To Show Reality Star In Excruciating Pain After Alleged Knife And Acid Attack)

“It’s a complicated injury, as anyone who’s injured their shoulder will tell you.”